Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.69

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.62, with a volume of 135169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

