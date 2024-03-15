Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.28% of American Electric Power worth $3,670,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

AEP opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

