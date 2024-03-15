Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.28% of PG&E worth $4,329,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

