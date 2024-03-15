Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 31,334,782 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra worth $4,225,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.