Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.56 Billion Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,261,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.93% of Weyerhaeuser worth $3,564,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

