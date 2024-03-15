Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.81 Billion Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 477,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.15% of Marvell Technology worth $3,813,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

