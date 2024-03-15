Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.36 Billion Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.02% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $4,361,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 102.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 940,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 476,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,658,000 after acquiring an additional 167,796 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 70.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 680,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 281,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

