Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.42 Billion Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,999,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.40% of American International Group worth $4,423,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $76.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Get Our Latest Report on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.