Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $4,645,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

