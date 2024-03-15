Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $3,595,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

