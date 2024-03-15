Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.50% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $4,569,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,116.90 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,036.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $976.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.