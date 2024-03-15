Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 14,365 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.95% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $3,612,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $535.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.59 and its 200 day moving average is $499.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

