Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 387,545 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.02% of Ecolab worth $3,875,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

