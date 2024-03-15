Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.94% of Extra Space Storage worth $4,095,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE EXR opened at $142.31 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

