Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,504,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $3,644,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

