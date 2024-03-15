Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,216,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 389,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $4,319,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $4,678,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 179.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.