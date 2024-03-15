Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 103,388 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,625,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.18% of Fastenal worth $3,804,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,072 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

