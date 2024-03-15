Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 114,028 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $4,411,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 35.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.0% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $553.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $563.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

