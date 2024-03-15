Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 118,487 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $3,632,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $297.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.67 and its 200 day moving average is $382.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

