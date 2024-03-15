Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 496,296 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,940,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $4,116,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marriott International Stock Performance
MAR opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $253.12.
Marriott International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.
Insider Transactions at Marriott International
In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
