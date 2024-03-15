Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 509,273 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,982,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.20% of Nucor worth $4,687,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

