Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 61,140 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,867,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.10% of VICI Properties worth $4,244,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after buying an additional 764,836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.