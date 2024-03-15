Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 64,197 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.61% of W.W. Grainger worth $3,643,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $991.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.86. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $1,016.89. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

