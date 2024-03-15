Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,493,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.05% of AMETEK worth $3,766,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.