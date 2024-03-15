Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.71

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.71 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 125387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

