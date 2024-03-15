Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.71

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.71 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 125387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.