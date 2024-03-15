Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.11 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

