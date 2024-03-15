Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.11 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

