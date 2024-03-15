Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $69.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

