Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.29

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.29 and last traded at $117.26, with a volume of 11637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

