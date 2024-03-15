Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.62

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.62 and last traded at $152.42, with a volume of 24500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

