Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.66

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.66 and last traded at $177.58, with a volume of 11392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

