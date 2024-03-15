Vanguard Total International Stock ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,314,000 after buying an additional 177,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

