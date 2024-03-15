Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.91

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.91 and last traded at $159.85, with a volume of 149097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

