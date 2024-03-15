Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.3 million.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 397,146 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 316,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 278,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

