Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Up 15.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.