Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

