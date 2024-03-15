Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Vertiv worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRT opened at $73.98 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.