Viper Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

VNOM opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

