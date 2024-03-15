Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the February 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
