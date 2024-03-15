Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the February 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

