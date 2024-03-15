VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.5 %

AMH stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

