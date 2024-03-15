VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 311,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 698,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

FNF opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

