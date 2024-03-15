VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $143.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

