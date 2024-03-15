Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Visteon worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 3.7 %

VC stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VC

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.