Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Plans GBX 2.80 Dividend

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volution Group Trading Up 5.3 %

FAN stock opened at GBX 447.57 ($5.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.75. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 327.80 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.86). The stock has a market cap of £885.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,365.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

