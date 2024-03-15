Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Plans GBX 2.80 Dividend

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volution Group Trading Up 5.3 %
FAN stock opened at GBX 447.57 ($5.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.75. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 327.80 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.86). The stock has a market cap of £885.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,365.26 and a beta of 1.31.
Volution Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volution Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.