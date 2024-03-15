W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of WPC opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $79.55.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

