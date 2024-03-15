Warren Mcdonald Sells 7,000 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BFST stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

