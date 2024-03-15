Wellington Management Group LLP Has $283.20 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545,020 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.83% of AMETEK worth $283,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $182.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

