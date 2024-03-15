Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 571,608 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.62% of VeriSign worth $335,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in VeriSign by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in VeriSign by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in VeriSign by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,512 shares of company stock worth $5,249,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

