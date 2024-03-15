Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 18,300 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

