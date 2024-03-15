Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AerSale worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AerSale by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLE opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 10,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

