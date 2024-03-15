Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $342.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.